Ogboru Vows To Reclaim His Mandate At The Tribunal

Share This





















Related

Ogboru dropped the hint on Wednesday at his Abraka country home, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, while briefing journalists.He commended all Deltans who came out en masse to vote for him and all the candidates of the All Progressive Congress, stressing that the injustice done to the party will certainly be reversed.He said, “Fellow Deltans, I want to salute all of you for the massive support you gave to me and our great party, the APC. Unfortunately, as we all have seen, the ruling party in the state was not prepared for the election and they made it impossible for the franchise of the people, the mandate of the people to be properly declared.“I promised you a few weeks ago that we shall be in the proper arena to address the issues. We have since the past few days filed our petitions to challenge the illegalities committed by the PDP and its leaders in Delta State on the 9th of March 2019 and we believe that God being on our side, that situation will surely be reversed.“Let me use this opportunity to tell all Deltans that hope is not lost, they should not entertain any form of fear. This is one injustice that we think will not stand. And by the Grace of God, it will not stand.“Deltans must begin to search their conscience and begin to ask themselves questions. A situation were a few communities in the riverine areas continue to determine the fate of the people of Delta State is one that should begin to make us know that something is not right in this state.”Punch