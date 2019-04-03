Delta Govt Suspends Monarch Of Umukwata Kingdom

Share This





















A query/suspension letter signed by J.N. Egwahor, Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Chieftaincy Affairs, on behalf of the Deputy Governor, noted: “In the exercise of its powers as stated in Part IV, Section 28(1) of the Traditional Rulers Council & Chiefs Law 2008 as amended, Your Majesty, Friday Abaja, Ukwata I of Umukwata Kingdom, Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State is hereby suspended by the state government for a period of six months in the first instance with immediate effect.”The monarch was “further required to state,” in writing to the Office of the Deputy Governor, “within seven days of receipt of this letter why a more severe sanction should not be imposed on you.”Copies of the letter were said to have been circulated to the Chairman of Ukwuani Local Government Area, Ukwuani Traditional Committee and Chairman of Delta State Traditional Rulers Council.Vangaurd Newspaper