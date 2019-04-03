Passengers Escape Death As Agofure Bus Explodes Into Flames In Ughelli

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Passengers in a bus belonging to Agofure Motors coming from Onitsha market in Anambra escaped death when the bus into flames in Ughelli, Delta State.

Goods worth millions of naira were equally rescued from the bus in the fire incident which occurred at 7.20 pm Iwhre-Ovie junction, Ughelli in Ughelli North local Government Area of Delta State.

“I was coming from work when I saw people using water to quench the fire and I have to park my car and use my fire extinguisher.

“This Agofure Bus was coming from Onitsha with goods and passengers caught fire at Iwhre-Ovie Junction Ughelli.

“With series of fire fighting training I have passed through, I was enable to fight the fire successfully with used of the fire extinguisher from the main source of the fire.

“People were pouring water from different angle all to no vain and with the way were taught in fire fighting, one must go to the source which I did and eventually the fire was put off.

“But the most important thing, there was no lost of lives and the goods are all intact because while I was doing my job, other people were busy rescuing the passengers and and goods from the vehicle, ” Engr. Benjamin Oruowho Odio, a trained fighter who assisted in in putting off thefire stated while responding to question from newsmen.