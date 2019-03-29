Annulment: Omo Agege, Waive Lose At Court Of Appeal, To Pay N300,000 Fine Each

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The experter motion filled by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege seeking a leave of court to appeal the Federal High Court Judgment which sacked the Prophet Jones Erue-led faction, the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), nullifying the list of its candidates has been thrown out by the Court of Appeal sitting in Benin, the Edo State Capital today.

Also dismissed, today, is a case filled by the House of Representatives-elect, Rev Francis Ejiroghene Waive.

The Appeal Court then fined each of them the sum of N300,000 each dismissing both applications for lacking in merit.

The court in it’s judgement said the plaintiffs cannot claimed to be unaware of the case adding that they cannot seek to be joined or challenged the judgement, at this moment.

With this ruling, Omo-Agage, Waive whose candidacy had earlier be annulled by the Federal High Court, Asaba have to wait for the party at the National level who are party to the case to appeal the judgment.

