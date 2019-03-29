1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Fri, Mar 29th, 2019

Delta State: Youngman Kills Self By Jumping Into A Well In Oghara

The orpse of the youngman being pulled out of the well


LAGOS MARCH 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There was sober reflection in Oghara community Residents of Oghara community of Delta State when a young man whose name was not giving as press time decided to take his own life by jumping into a well.
In consequence of his action, the man was retrieved dead from a well which he had jumped into in an obvious attempt to take his life.
From the story shared, there was no justification for the action as many were left in shock and dismay over the sad incident, being that the victim was a well-known member of the community.
The body of the young man was retrieved from the well by various youths, and it was also reported that he could not be buried, but rather disposed off, mainly because the manner of his death was seen as a taboo in the community.
aljaziralreporters

