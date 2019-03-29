Presidential Committee Releases Sixty Four Prisoners In Delta State

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-No fewer than sixty prisoners were reported to have been released by the Presidential Committee on Prisons Reform and Decongestion led by Hon. Justice I.U. Bello and the Chief Judge of FCT, Deputy Controller General of Prisons, Abubakar Garuba (DCG, OPS, CD), amongst other members.

Acording to the report, the committee while reviewing the cases of the inmates decided to secure the release of some of the inmates on the conditions of ill health, old age and payment of fines. This, they said is a way to decongest the prisons in the state.

The breakdown of the inmates released from the various prisons across the state is as follows:

Warri Prison – 13

Sapele Prison – 15

Kwale Prison – 8

Agbor Prison – 18

Ogwashi-Uku Prison – 10

Total 64 inmates

Also present at the committee’s sitting in the prisons were the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Delta State, Peter Mrakpor Esq., the Chief Judge of Delta State, Hon. Justice Marshal Umukoro (represented) and the Controller of Prisons, Delta State Command, CP Sam I. Iyakoregha.

The Controller of Prisons appreciated the committee and the state government for this good gesture that would go a long way in decongesting the prisons in the state.