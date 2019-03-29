Success: Onuesoke Lambasts Utomi, Says He Is A Serial Failure

Share This





















Utomi in a statement on Wednesday said the viral video of a schoolgirl, Success Adegor, who was sent home because of her parents’ inability to pay her examination levy, had exposed the Delta State Government as one that has no shame.Reacting to Utomi’s allegation while addressing newsmen in Sapele, Delta State, Onuesoke who described Utomi’s statement as that of a drowning man who has lost his political relevance and bearings said it is Utomi that suppose to hide his head in shame and not Delta state government for being a serial administrative failure.He alleged that Utomi’s name is synonymous with mismanagement, adding that he mismanaged Volkswagen Nigeria Limited which he headed at the age of twenty seven during Shagari’s government.Continuing, “It is on record that Platinum Bank became bankrupt under the leadership of Utomi. His Lagos Business School is now a shadow of itself. His PATITOS Television programme has gone out of the screen because of lack of patronage. Beside, Utomi is alleged to be the brain behind the factionalization and present problem of APC in Delta State.“He has never been known to manage any organization successfully. He is always good at criticizing, but lack ability to build and sustain. Utomi should tell us which public schools that do not have the issue of illegal fees collection? Must he use a child’s story to gain cheap political points?Onuesoke argued that the case of Success is not peculiar to Delta State alone, adding that it is only rich parents’ children that can say that they have never been sacked from school for failing to pay illegal dues or teachers beating and sacking children from school.He said that Delta State government has been exonerated in the case of success as it was later discovered that the teachers’ action was illegal and immediate disciplinary actions were meted out to those found wanting.Urging Deltans to shun Utomi statement, Onuesoke pointed out that Okowa’s educational policy in Delta State is excellent, adding that upon assumption of office, the administration formulated a technical and vocational oriented education policy with the objectives of boosting literacy, expanding quality education and developing skilled people.“Under Okowa’s administration, schools in Delta State are tuition free. His government has also embarked on massive infrastructural upgrade of facilities across selected public primary and post-primary schools in the State,” he disclosed.