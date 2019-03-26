Five-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped In Warri, Rescued In Lafia

Share This





















According to a press release issued on Monday by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Frank Mba, the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammad Adamu’s directives on receipt on information about Aisha’s arrest led to the arrest of the suspects and Aisha’s rescue.The two suspects arrested include 30-year-old, Abdullahi Abubakar and his 62-year-old mother, Mrs Jummai Salihu both of Nasarawa State.The principal suspect, Abdullahi Abubakar who is well-known to Aisha’s family abducted her under the pretext of helping the victim to cross the road and took her to Nasarawa where he kept her with his mother.Abubakar was also said to have contacted Aisha’s parents for ransom.Police said it is still on the search for another suspect, 58-year-old Inusah Ibrahim of No.7 UCC Road, Hausa Quarters, Warri, Delta State who is connected to the crime.The release quoted Aisha’s father to have said, “I thank God o! I thank Police o! I have even lost hope! I just received a call I should come to Force Headquarters to collect my pikin!”The IGP, Adamu warned parents and guardians that “most criminal harms done to children, including child stealing, child trafficking, rape, defilement, abduction, kidnap etc, are usually carried out by persons they are familiar with.”“Parents and guardians should pay close attention to their children/wards especially on their movements to and fro school in order to prevent any untoward situation that might endanger or bring the children to harm’s way,” he added.