Urhobo Chiefs In Lagos Express Sympathy To Victims Of Uvwie Gas Explosion

LAGOS MARCH 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Members of Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs Lagos State (UTCCL) expressed their sympathy to victims of cooking gas explosion which occurred Monday evening in Ugboroko Community, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

One person was killed and no fewer than twenty persons were fatally injured, while scores of people were made homeless as a result of the inferno caused by the gas explosion.

Expressing their sympathy in a statement signed by Chief Godspower Ikpimi and Chief Dickson Ogbar, Secretary and Publicity Secretary of UTCCL respectively, the group consoles the family of the dead, just as it prayed for the speedy and effective recovery for those who sustained injury during the inferno which destroyed no fewer than twenty houses.

“As for those who lost their love ones in the incident, we appeal that they should take solace in Almighty God and at the same pray to God to avoid such incidence in future.

While we are praying for the dead to rest on the bosom of the Lord, we are equally appealing to God to give the family of the dead the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, those who are injured fast recovery and those who lost property the ourage to surmount the present pain,” the statement read.

The group appealed to those who lost their homes, property and other valuables to the inferno to take solace in the adage that “As far as there is life there is hope’, praying that by the Grace of the Lord, they will recover all they lost in the incident in multiples.

They, however, appealed to government, humanitarian organizations and well meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of those who lost their homes and properties so as to survive the present hard times.