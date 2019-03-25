Delta State: Residents Call For Help As Flood Wreck Havoc In Oghara

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Oghara in Ethiope West local government area of Delta State affected by flood as a result of Sunday’s torrential rainfall has appealed to government, non-government organization and well meaning Nigerians to come to their assistant.

Areas affected include Chief Eyaufe street, Lucky street by Omimi road, Okuemeva extension, Ibori road, Otumara road, Ogini road, Kingsley estate among others.

Urhobotoday.com gathered that no fewer than two thousand residents of Oghara were rendered homeless, following the heavy downpour on Sunday morning that lasted for about an hour.

Some of the affected residents who spoke to newsmen called on relevant authorities to come to their aid, while accusing Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC of allegely executing shoddy projects in the area.

One of the victims who claimed that he and his family of seven have no where to sleep hence the flood has destroyed their property and rendered him homeless.

A taxi driver whose car was also submerged lamented the vehicle he bought with wondering how he can repair the vehicle, pay the loan and feed his family now that the vehicle is not in working condition.