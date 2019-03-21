Robbers Beat, Stab FUPRE Female Student, Cart Away Cash, Valuables

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-A 100 Level student of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Effurun, in the Department of Chemical Engineering, identified as Blessing Festus, was reported beaten up, robbed and stabbed by armed robbers yesterday on her way to her fellowship house.

The incident which happened at about 8p.m. close to the school gate at Ugbomoro, Delta State, has left the students in shock, as they believe that they are no longer safe.

Blessing Festus is said to have been attacked close to the female hostel junction after withdrawing money from the POS machine in that vicinity.

A source who does not want her name to be mentioned said: “She was beaten up and some students, who were going to class to read because of our forth coming examination, ran to her aid and took her to the school health centre.”

When asked if students normally go to the fellowship house to read, our source said she is not aware of that development, saying that all she knows is that FUPRE students normally go to the school to read overnight.

It was gathered that Blessing was robbed of her money (#15, 000) and her phone.

One of the institution’s students disclosed that the girl was also stabbed several times and almost beaten to death during the vicious attack.

According to a student of the institution, few months ago, another student was stabbed 5 times and robbed, a week to their exams, but the management insisted that he must go ahead with the exams or risk repeating the class.