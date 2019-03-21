Delta: Thunder Strikes Three To Death In Otu-Jeremy

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Three persons were reportedly confirmed dead as a result of thunder strike at Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident happen at about 3p.m during a downpour which last for less than 30minutes and fell between Otu-Jeremi and Udu town in Udu local government area of the state.

The victims simply identified as Hon Mathew Utuama, Emeruo Tebite and the other whose identity could not be ascertained as at the time of this report were said to be taking refuge following a heavy downpour in the area.

A senior police officer attached to Otu -Jeremy who confirmed the incident held that the corpse of the deceaseds have been deposited at the morgue.

A source who witnessed the incident who confirmed the incident to gave the name of two of the victims as Mathew Utuama and Emeruo Tebite, both indigenes of the community while the identity of the third victim who was said to have been visiting from Onitsha, Anambra State.

According to the source who spoke on anonymous condition, “They were four in numbers in the house and the fourth got call and went outside before the unfortunate incident occurred.

The police source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “The matter was incidented here at the police station and upon further investigation, it was discovered that the victims were all killed by lightening which struck while it was raining.”