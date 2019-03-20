O’tega Emerhor: My Supporters Are Correct To Congratulate Me As Senator-Elect

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 20TH (RHOBOTODAY)-Following the Federal High Court judgment that upheld the Delta State All ProgressiveCongress (APC) Chief Cyril Ogodo-led executive as the legitimate executive of the party in the state, APC Leaders in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor has affirmed that it is correct it is correct for his supporters to congratulate him as the Senator-elect of Delta Central of Delta State.

O’tega who break silent for the first time after the general election, argued that legally and physically, Omo-Agege built his candidature on nothing and it has given way and has collapsed.

Supporting his supporters claim, O’tega argued that for the fact that he emerged as Senatorial candidate of Ogodo led EXCO which is now recognized by the court they may not be wrong in congratulating as theSsenator-Elect

“So, legally and in reality, Omo-Agege was at no time the candidate nor was he at any time the Senator-elect. Same for the other positions were APC won in Delta State. Not until the court ruling on Monday can anyone legally claim to be the Senator-elect or any other position in Delta APC, “he stated.

On his candidature as the Delta Central candidate for the Ogodo-led executive, Emerhor said: “I emerged as the Delta Central senatorial candidate against Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who emerged from the Jones Erue Exco which the court has now declared illegal.

O’tega disclosed that the mainstream of the APC in Delta State which he led produced the Ogbodo led executive.

He explained that the mainstream accommodates over 70 percent of the leaders and members of the party in the state, adding that Ogbodo Exco produced by the mainstream has always been the authentic Exco.

“We only had a period when an illegal executive was foisted on the party. What the court did in its Monday ruling was just to restore the legal executive into its proper position. It is a victory for Delta state APC, the rule of law and due process. The APC is better off for it, ” he stated.