Re-Election: Okowa’s Victory Is Ordained By Allah-Delta Muslims

Governor Okowa’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 925, 274 to beat Great Ogboru’s All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 215, 938 to come second in the keenly contested governorship election recently.In a congratulatory message titled, “Congratulatory Message On Your Re-Election As Governor Of Delta Stat” jointly signed by the Deputy President of NSCIA, Delta State Chapters, Alhaji. Biliamin O. Emiko and Secretary, Alhaji Isa Clark respectively, the Group ascribed the victory of Okowa in the recent concluded governorship polls as the will of Allah.“On behalf of members of the, Nigeria Supreme Council For Islamic Affairs, Delta State Chapter, we write to congratulate you on your re-election as governor of Delta State. Whatever happens in our lives is the will of Allah. Your victory therefore is as ordained by HIM ,” the congratulatory message read.The group which prayed for peace in Delta State equally urged Allah the most merciful and benevolent to continue to protect, guide and motivate Okowa as he steers the affairs of the state for the next four years for the benefit and overall well being of its citizens.“We pray for peace in Delta State. And may Allah, the most merciful and benevolent, continue to protect, guide and motivate you, as you steer the affairs of the state for the next four years for the benefit and overall well being of its citizens.“Please accept the assurances of our highest esteem and warm regards,” the congratulatory letter stated