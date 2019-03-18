Urhobo Indigenes Lambast Rex Anighoro Over Facebook Post On David Edevbie

Share This





















In a Facebook post titled ‘Urhobo Governorship 2023’, the said Rex Anighoro said he would not support the governorship ambition of David Edevbie because the Hon Commissioner “raises his shoulders” and disrespected him when he visited his office and therefore named the likes of Ovie Omo Agege and Senator James Manager as options that suit his appetite, threatening that he would mobilize against the candidacy of David Edevbie for election as Governor of Delta state in 2023.But in swift reactions to the post, Urhobo sons and interest groups across the state in their responses lambasted Rex Anighoro saying the post exposed the low level he could go to satisfy his greed for material acquisition, his unstable and unreliable character and personal value that could be cheaply purchased and used as a tool to pull down the reputation of public figures for favour from his contractors, summating that he (Rex) lacks integrity and authority to speak on issues of public interest to the Urhobo people and Delta state at large.A Facebook User, Mr Mukoro Godwin demanded from Rex, an explanation of his mission to the office of the Hon Commissioner of Finance. He recalled that Rex had leveled a compendium of criminal allegations against Sen Ovie Omo-Agege in recent past and asked Rex to state at what point his alleged suspect, Ovie Omo-Agege cleared all the criminal cases he leveled against him in the past to warrant being tipped for governor.Mukoro informed that Olorogun David Edevbie is an intelligent, honest and straight forward Urhobo son who Rex needed to be proud of if he had reached him for a good reason.He cautioned Rex Anighoro to forthwith, stop the way he went about attacking Urhobo sons for personal gains saying that Activism and Politics do not make a good mixture.Mr Egbagbara Blessing who is the Secretary to the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Ughelli North LGA rebuked Rex for casting such aspersion on the person of the Hon Commissioner of Finance and asked if Rex expected everybody to live an unprincipled life as he was known to unrestrainedly display.“Olorogun David Edevbie is a fine gentleman on whose supervision Delta state will be safe and strong” Egbagbara said adding that the making of Olorogun David Edevbie as successor to Gov Okowa in 2023 was a done deal and therefore, Rex’s support or no support is inconsequential because he has no electoral value.“I see this as an insult on the person of David Edevbie. You have no reason whatsoever to bring him on the streets of Facebook to wash his personal ego down the way you have just done. It takes pride to see pride in others. You have lots on your person than you have thrown at David” Pastor Efe Simeon told Rex.In a clear disregard of the message Rex attempted to send across, Olorogun Emmanuel Shikaleke spewed Rex out of his mouth, telling him that enough was enough of his gimmicks of attacking public figures of Urhobo scion just for pecuniary motives.“People are beginning to know the kind of person you are. Edevbie is a complete gentleman who may not be liked by you and your ilk.” He said.In its reaction, a civic awareness and enlightenment group, Stronger Delta Advocates (SDA) described Rex Anighoro’s post as the chirpings of a circuit clown that has an insatiable desire for personal gains and who could sell his mother for a piece of meal when his stomach aches. Never known a man so unbridled” John Paul, the group’s President said.It is on record that Rex Anighoro had in the past insulted Chief James Ibori calling him all unprintable names. Among other victims of his verbal venom were Chief Great Ogboru, Chief Ighoyota Amori and even Gov Okowa who he is now waxing lyrical about was once insulted by Rex Anoghoro.A source close to the Hon Commissioner of Finance told our reporter that it was likely that Rex went to the Hon Commissioner’s office looking for contract, “ but it is a well known fact by everyone that Olorogun David Edevbie does not engage in such” the source said.