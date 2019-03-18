Delta Govt Suspends Head Teacher Of Little Success’s School Over Viral Video

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The head teacher of Okotie Eboh Primary School 1 where seven-year-old Success Adegor was sent home for non-payment of school fess, has been suspended by the Delta state government.

The suspended, according to WARRI TODAY, followed the head teacher, Mrs. Vero Igbigwe’s inability to explain why she demanded for the money when the commissioner for basic and secondary education, Chiedu Ebie, visited the school on Monday.

The school is located in Sapele, one of the major towns in the oil rich Delta state.

The video showing the poor little girl going home from school had embarrassed the state government, leading to many government officials, Austin Ayemidejor airport project director; Sapele local government chairman and the state commissioner for education, visiting the school and the parents of the poor girl.

The viral video has also brought the poor girl to limelight as celebrities in the persons of Mr. Jollof, AY and many others have vowed to sponsor the little girl to university education.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Charles Aniagwu, had earlier, in a statement said the Delta state government operates a tuition free primary and secondary education, so there is no basis for sending the girl away from school in the name of school fees.

It was however, later learnt that she was not sent away for school fees but for examination fees.