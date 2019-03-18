Delta: Gunmen Attack NYSC Members, Injure Three

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Three National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members serving at Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, are currently in critical condition after gunmen attacked them on the way to their lodge at Isiokolo.

The victims were rushed to a private hospital by members of the Isiokolo local vigilante outfit after they were shot by the hoodlums, who dispossessed them of phones, cash and other items, leaving three of the corps members in critical condition.

Confirming the attack to reporters yesterday, Ethiope East Council Chairman, Chief Faith Majemite, vowed to bring the perpetrators to book, charging security agencies in the area to swing into action and apprehend the culprits.

The council boss gave the charge during a condolence visit on the victims, at the hospital.

She said: “I have asked the medical doctors on duty to ensure that the corps members get the best medical attention as the council will be handling all their medical bills.

“I want to also assure residents of the council that the security agencies have been placed on their toes towards ensuring that the culprits are arrested and brought to book.”