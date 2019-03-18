Delta: Gas Cylinder Explosion Renders Over Twenty Families Homeless In Uvwie

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A fire outbreak has rendered over 20 families homeless following the explosion of cooking gas cylinder in Opi Street by fish pond in Ugboroke community, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The fire incident, which occurred at about 3pm on Sunday, razed down a makeshift building housing the families, DAILY POST can report.

It was learnt that nobody died or sustained injuries from the unfortunate incident which caused serious tension in the area.

It took the prompt intervention of the Delta State Fire Service to quench the fire and prevent same from spreading to other buildings.

An eyewitness, who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said the cooking gas cylinder exploded when the girlfriend of one of the tenants in the compound was preparing a meal, unaware that the cylinder was leaking.

According to the eyewitness, “Before the girl came out from the house, everywhere was on fire. Her boyfriend asked her to lock up and they ran away. By this time, some of the tenants are still in church.”

Some of the victims, who spoke with our correspondent at the scene of incident, however, said they don’t know the cause of the fire.

Mrs. Enohor Obukevwo, a victim, said, “I don’t know how the fire started. I lost everything to the fire. Only this wrapper you see on my chest is what I came out with. Mr. Governor, please help us. Come to our rescue.”

Another victim, Barrack Odjere, a 68-year-old man, said he just returned from church when he met the inferno.

“All my properties are burnt to ashes. I have no place to stay now with my family. I want the Government to come and help us because we are homeless.”

Another victim, simply identified as Mama Israel, said, “I sweep church before I enter in the morning. Everything for house burn finish. The only thing I manage to rescue is this small bible I came back from church with.”

The Burutu indigene wept profusely just as she appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to help her and the others.

A pregnant woman carrying a baby, Rose Anthony (victim), said she only came out from the incident with the wrapper on her body. “Government should help me with accommodation and settle me,” she said.

Also speaking, Julie Moses (victim), said, “I just returned from church to see my property burnt to ashes. I did not pick anything. I don’t know what caused the fire. All I want is that Government should help us.”

Another victim, Chioma Aniedu, with two children, said, “I went out before only to return to see everything burnt down. As am here, am looking for my two children (girls). I don’t have anywhere to go as I am. Governor Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa should help us come out of this.”

As at the time of filing this report, the victims of the fire incident were seen taking refuge in front of compounds within the neighborhood.

