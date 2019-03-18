Delta: Suspected Cultists Axe Man To Death In Emevor

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected cultists in the early hours of Sunday axed to death one Harrison Mukoro in Emevor community, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The victim sustained serious injuries on his neck and other parts of his body from the cultists who waited until he breathed his last.

Details as to why the assailants brutally murdered him was still sketchy as at the time of this report.

It was learnt that the dastardly incident has left the people of Emevor community in a state of mourning and fear.

When contacted, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeyinka Adeleke said in a telephone chat with DAILY POST, “Yes, it is true but there is no much details on the matter yet.

According to CP Adeleke, “The victim was axed to death in a manner that appears to be cult-related.

“The Police are still investigating the matter and once we are done, I will furnish you with more details.”

DailyPost