Group Calls For Revocation Of OML42 Licence, Other OMLs In Ijaw Land

LAGOS MARCH 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ijaw Rebirth National Congress IRNC, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to revoke the licence of Oil Mining Lease OML42, being operated by Neconde Energy Limited and other oil bloc licences in Ijaw land.

The group in a letter signed by the Facilitator Mr. Luke Owe, Facilitator queried that in the past, oil bloc licences were allocated or awarded to firms not interested in developing their respective host communities in the Niger Delta region.

” Mr. President, we are asking that you revoke the OML42, and re-award same licence to qualified and financially capable indigenes from OML42″

His Excellency

Muhammadu Buhari GCFR

President,

Federal Republic of Nigeria

Aso Villa

Abuja

16th March, 2019.

REVOCATION OF OIL MINING LEASE OML42 LICENCE FROM NECONDE ENERGY LIMITED

Mr. President, congratulations on re-election victory on 23rd February, Presidential Election.

Expectedly, your second term from all indication will reposition the country Nigeria on the path of growth and progress.

Mr. President, as a former Minister of Petroleum and which you are now, you are knowledgeable of the facts that firms engaged in oil exploration have failed to add value to the living standard of the people of Niger Delta and host communities.

In the past, oil bloc licences were allocated or awarded to firms not interested in developing their respective host communities in the Niger Delta region.

These firms are only interested in making profits to the detriment of the Federal Government and host communities.

Mr. President, here comes the opportunity for you to correct the abnormality and ensuring that oil bloc licences expiring in few months should not be renewed for such firms.

Particularly, the Oil Mining Lease OML42, owned and being operated Neconde Energy Limited

Mr. President, we are asking that you revoke the OML42, and re-award same licence to qualified and financially capable indigenes from OML42.

Sir, we are concerned that Neconde Energy Limited in OML42, since inception of operations, has not impacted positively on the lives and host communities in OML42.

THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHOULD INVESTIGATE THE TRANS-LOADING SYSTEM ADOPTED AND BEING USED BY THESE OPERATORS AND OIL FIRMS IN THE RIVERINE AREAS, AN ACT NOT ONLY PULLOTING THE WATERS AND ENVIRONMENT, IT ALSO GIVES ROOM FOR CRUDE OIL THEFT.

How can a supposed professional oil exploration firms be using badges to transfer crude oil from flow stations / manifold to smaller vessels and thereafter to big Vessels at the Escrabos Bar, this is dangerous to the health of our people and environment.

This is the case in the riverine areas, in OML42, and such an unholy activities by these oil exploration firms pollute the environment and cause serious hazard to the people’s health.

Mr. President, some of these firms and oil blocs owners operating in Niger Delta region get involved in untoward activities, indirect bunkering, illegal lifting of crude oil, encouraging of militancy which is capable of undermining the Federal government.

Therefore, it is very important that Federal Government should thoroughly investigate the records and activities of all oil bloc owners before any consideration for renewal.

The host communities and entire Niger Delta region is still underdeveloped after many years of oil exploration bcecuase the oil bloc owners or operators have not prioritised the development of their host communities.

Mr. President, please kindly revoke the licence of OML42 from Neconde Energy Limited, and all other OMLs in Ijaw land. Our Ijaw indegenes and people should be considered to acquire these oil blocs, as such will fast the human and insfratructural development across the region, and particularly Ijaw oil producing areas.

God bless Ijaw Nation.

SIGNED:

Comrade Luke Owei

Facilitator

IJAW REBIRTH NATIONAL CONGRESS