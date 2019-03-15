Foremost Nigerian Sociologist, Otite Passes On At 80

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Agbon Traditional Council has confirmed the death of Professor (Chief) Onigu Otite, a renowned Nigerian sociologist, who passed away at the age of 80.

Prof. Onigu Otite was an iconic researcher and a great Urhobo son whose reputation and character has been lauded remained untainted.

Otite born as Kingsley John Onigu Otite on January 21, 1939 in Okpara Inland, Delta State, Nigeria, was a Nigerian professor emeritus of sociology.

He is renowned as one of the pioneering anthropologist and sociologist from Nigeria, was among the first set of students to attend the first indigenous Nigerian university – University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Otite attended Okpara Inland’s Catholic school and later furthered his studies at the St Thomas Teacher Training College in Ibusa, Delta State from 1950 to 1954.

He went on to teach in this school and by 1956 he was made Headmaster of the St Francis Catholic School, Sapele in Delta State.

In 1958, he was appointed Assistant Executive Officer, at the Ministry of Health and a year later he was made the Private Secretary (Defense) to the Prime Minister’s Office in Lagos.

In 1960, he decided to pursue an academic career and attended the University of Nigeria where he was one of the University’s pioneer students as well as the first Student Union Public Relation Officer.

After graduation, he was employed as the Administrative Officer, at the Ministry of Lands and Housing, Western Region, and later at the Ministry of Works and the Public Service Commission.

In 1965, he was admitted into the University of London (School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS)).