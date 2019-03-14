Delta Police Burst Robbery Gang Terrorising Urhobo Communities, Uncover Arms Armoury

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Command has busted an armed robbery gang terrorizing Urhobo communities of Ughelli, Warri, Udu and environs arresting 62-year-old gang member and 80-year-old armourer.

The police equally uncovered Arms Amoury.

The police gave the name of one of the gang members arrested as Emmanuel Patrick.

The police in a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Chuks Orisewezie, the command disclosed that the said suspect was arrested “when a team of anti-robbery squad policemen led by their commander, SP Masoyi Dadi, on the 6th of March, 2019, burst a syndicate of armed robbery gang terrorizing, Ughelli, Warri and Udu environs, by tracking down a member of the syndicate, through one of the Nokia phones robbed from a victim.”

The suspect, aged 62, was arrested with a pump action gun with seven cartridges and hails from Sagbama Local Government of Bayelsa State.

According to the police, the suspect, through discreet investigation confessed to the crime as well as gave the names of members of his gang. He admitted partaking in three armed robbery operations at Uvwie, Ughelli and Udu.

We gathered that he has led the police to the gangs armory where two other pump action guns, four double barrel guns, one single barrel gun, one Air gun, two hundred and seventy four (274) cartridges, two (2) bullet proofs and four (4) bullet kolder were recovered.

The gang’s armourer, an 80 year-old man who identified himself as Udenmba Ndu Ben, hails from Eskusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, has also been arrested.

He also confessed to the crime and admitted being in charge of servicing of the gangs arms and also supplying them with ammunitions.

However, the armourer (suspect) said he does not manufacture guns, but repairs, buys and sells arms and ammunitions.

The said police team is intensifying effort towards arresting the other fleeing gang members.

CP Adeyinka Adeleke, Commissioner of Police, Delta State has commended the said team, saying that this is a warning signal to all criminals in the command.

The police boss added: “There is no safe haven for them, as no stone will be left unturned to ensure that all criminals in any guise are brought to book.

CP Adeleke has vowed to employ every available security apparatus to rid the state of all forms of crimes and criminalities, while assuring Deltans of his commitment to their safety and security.