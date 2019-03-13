APC Calls For Cancellation Of Delta Gov/Assembly Election, Threatens Court Action

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Jones Erue has called INEC to cancel the Delta State Governorship and House Of Assembly elections threatening that if it failed, the party will head to the tribunal to seek redress.

Addressing journalists in Warri, Delta State, the state Chairman of the APC, Mr Erue alleged that the election was fraught with rigging, ballot snatching, stressing that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, connived with adhoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and security agencies to rig the elections.

‘‘I invited you gentlemen of the press because of the recent happenings in our dear state where elections were purported to have taken place in our state.

‘‘ You are all eye witnesses to the fraud displayed by PDP where they connived with some security agencies and INEC Adhoc staff to hijack election ballot boxes and thumb printed in their favour and declared one fraudulent result making PDP as winners.’’ He said.