Ibori Celebrates Okowa’s Victory, Says Deltans Speak In On Voice

LAGOS MARCH 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chief James Onanefe Ibori, former governor of Delta state, has congratulated the entire people of Delta state for choosing peace and unity by re-electing Governor Arthur Ifeanyichwikwu Okowa for a second term.

In a press statement signed by his media assistant, Tony Eluemunor, Chief Ibori said that the people of Delta state spoke with one voice last Saturday and overwhelmingly supported His Excellency, Senator Dr. Okowa to continue his good work in the service of the good people of Delta state.

Chief Ibori said: “This victory belongs to the whole people of Delta state, not to the Peoples Democratic Party members alone because the entire state acted as one to enable Governor Okowa win his electoral victory convincingly in all parts of the state.

“I cherish this unity of purpose that has stood Delta state apart as the people have been marching forward politically as one since 1999.

He said that the people of Delta have since 1999 chosen peace and unity of purpose instead of strife and discord, disharmony and rancour. This wise choice has saved the state from the conflict and internal contention that has wracked many states in Nigeria”.

Chief Ibori said that he was absolutely sure that Okowa will continue his good work and remain committed to the whole state as his constituency because his victory was made possible, not by his Anioma people alone, but by all Deltans from the lush and fertile upland areas to the creeks and mangrove swamps of the oil-bearing zones.

In conclusion, Ibori said; “Now that the elections are over, Delta state needs to move in it’s normal developmental pace, which is double quick march on all wholesome fronts, be it agriculture, industries, education, road construction, ICT or sports. So I appeal to all Deltans to join hands with Governor Okowa and the state PDP chapter to advance Delta State, Nigeria’s veritable “Big Heart”.