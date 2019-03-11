Gov Poll: Ogboru Travels Out Of Delta As INEC Declares Okowa Winner In Delta

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State All Progessive Congress (APC) Governorship candidate, Chief Great Ogboru was reported to have travelled out of his enclave in Abraka, Delta State to Lagos as at when the result of Delta Governorship election started trickling in favour of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Thus, as at when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as winner of the 2019 governorship election in Delta State, Ogboru was alleged to have travelled out of the state.

The State Returning Officer of INEC, Prof. Seth Accra-Jaja, Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa, declared Okowa winner of the contest on Monday in Asaba.

Jaja said, “I hereby certify that I was the State Returning Officer for March Governorship election.

“The election was keenly contested by different candidates and Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa of the PDP polled a total number of 925,274 votes to defeat his first runner up, Chief Great Ogboru of the All Progressive Congress who polled a total of 215,938 votes.’’

He said that the total number of registered voters in the state was 2,831,205, adding that the total number of accredited voters was 1,188,784.