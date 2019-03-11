1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Mon, Mar 11th, 2019

Engr. Thomas Weds Evelyn in Okpe Olomu Kingdom On Friday

Engr. Thomas Umokoro and his wife Evelyn


LAGOS MARCH 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-All roads lead to James Agerehor’s family compound in Okpe-Olomu community, Ughelli South LGA, Delta State as Engr. Thomas Umukoro ( Alias Tompolo), son of Edman Umukoro takes Evelyn, daughter of Agorehor to the altar.
The marriage ceremony is a traditional one expected to attract a lot of dignitaries from all walks of life to Okpe-Olomu community.

A statement made available to Urhobotoday disclosed that the traditional marriage ceremony will hold at James Agorehor ’s family compaound in Okpe-Olomu community, Ughelli South LGA ofDelta State on Friday March 15th, 2019 by 12.00 am.
The families of the couple cordially invite friends and well wishers to the marriage ceremony.

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP