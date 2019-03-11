Engr. Thomas Weds Evelyn in Okpe Olomu Kingdom On Friday
LAGOS MARCH 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-All roads lead to James Agerehor’s family compound in Okpe-Olomu community, Ughelli South LGA, Delta State as Engr. Thomas Umukoro ( Alias Tompolo), son of Edman Umukoro takes Evelyn, daughter of Agorehor to the altar.
The marriage ceremony is a traditional one expected to attract a lot of dignitaries from all walks of life to Okpe-Olomu community.
A statement made available to Urhobotoday disclosed that the traditional marriage ceremony will hold at James Agorehor ’s family compaound in Okpe-Olomu community, Ughelli South LGA ofDelta State on Friday March 15th, 2019 by 12.00 am.
The families of the couple cordially invite friends and well wishers to the marriage ceremony.