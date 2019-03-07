Okowa Betters Lives Of Ex-Lepers, Increases Their Monthly Stipends

Share This





















Mrs OmatsolaWilliams, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Asaba, that the government’s decision to increase the monthly stipends of the about 600 ex-lepers arose from the harsh economic reality in the country.“When we came on board things were really tough; but as things improved, the state governor increased the monthly stipends to ex-lepers who are about 600 from N3000 to N8000?.“This administration has also built a dormitory, solar power water scheme and two modern kitchens for them in order to modernise the area where they live. If they continue living in open fields, the treatment given to them will be wasted because the organism will come back.’’She also said that the state government was planning to create a data base for persons living with disability in the state as about 50 persons living with disabilities have been trained and empowered in various skills of their choice in collaboration with the job creation office.“More than 350 mobility aids and appliances were purchased and distributed to deserving persons with disabilities, while some of them are involved in the various empowerment programmes of the state government,’’ she said.The commissioner also said that some of them were benefiting from the scholarship programme secured by the ministry in collaboration with NNPC for persons living with disabilities who were indigenes of the state in higher institutions.The Word Health Organisation’s statistics has shown that about 180,000 people worldwide are infected by leprosy, with most of them in Africa and Asia. (NAN)