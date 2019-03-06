Kerosine Explosion: Four Children Roasted To Death, Mother Receives Burns In Warri

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Four children of same mother who were between the ages of six months to six years have been burnt to death at their home in Animal Line by Dore street,off Mciver Market in Warri,Delta state.

Cause of the inferno which allegedly started between 8:30pm and 9pm on Tuesday March 5, could not be ascertained as at the time of this report, but landlord of the building which was completely razed down, Mr. Tuoyo Eyikimi, stated that the fire may have been caused by adulterated kerosene.

Mr. Eyikimi who is a victim of the fire and other eye witnesses, told chairman of Warri South local government area, Dr. Michael Tidi, that mother of the deceased children who suffered severe burns, has been rushed to a hospital in Oghara and can only be attended to by medics if financial deposit is made.

The Warri South local government boss, Dr. Tidi, who raced to scene of the incident with members of his executive Wednesday morning, was shocked when he saw remains of the roasted bodies of the children.

Dr. Tidi immediately directed the councilor representing Pessu ward in Warri South council legislative arm, Hon. Emmanuel Egbe, to discuss with leaders of the affected family, with a view to offsetting the medical bills of the children’s mother and possibly kick-start the educational journey of 15-year old eldest child of the woman, Prosper Obodo, who lives in a separate apartment with his elder brother in another part of Warri.

The Warri South chairman warned against the use of adulterated kerosene and tasked media practitioners as well as the National Orientation Agency to carryout advocacy campaigns against the sale and use of adulterated kerosene, so as to avert the needles loss of lives and properties.

Emeraldng