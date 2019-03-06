Gov. Polls: Results Sheets Of Four LGs Missing In Delta State

Share This





















An insider, who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity, said they discovered the missing result sheets during the sorting of sensitive materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Asaba, Monday evening.While accusing one of the major political parties of plotting with the INEC and security agencies to rig the elections, he called on relevant stakeholders to be at alert so as to avert rigging of the governorship and state assembly polls in the state.The source also alleged that there were plans to militarise the state so as to cause fear and apprehension with a view to scaring voters from coming out to freely cast their votes for candidates of their choice in some local councils in Delta South Senatorial district.Efforts made to reach the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC in the State, Dr Cyril Omorogbe for comments proved abortive.Meanwhile, the INEC has commenced the sorting of sensitive electoral materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.The exercise which began, Monday, is being monitored by agents of political parties contesting the elections and security agents.Vangard