Gov/Assembly Election: PDP Reacts To Plan Enhance Militarization Of Delta State

LAGOS MARCH 6TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State has reacted to alleged plots by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to deploy armed ex-militants fully dressed as military personnel into PDP strongholds in the state, particularly riverine communities, to harass, intimidate and arrest PDP chieftains during the March 9, Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Briefing newsmen in Asaba, the Director General of the PDP campaign council, Chief Funkekeme Solomon, accused the APC of plotting “to psychologically disorganize the PDP members in the identified areas by arresting and/or placing key members of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s cabinet and top PDP officials in the state, under forced house arrest in order to dissolve their resolve, quarantine them to prevent free movement to cast their votes and weaken the stronghold of the PDP in those areas.

Also reacting, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, said the mobilization of security men to Delta State would not bend the will of the people of the state in their preference for a second term for Okowa.

He said: “Beyond the fact that Delta is a PDP State, everyone knows that Ifeanyi Okowa has delivered on his mandate in Delta State and we are relying on the support of our people and we know that Deltans are not ungrateful.

“They know what is good and what is a stronger Delta and they know that Senator Okowa is the person to give it to them. Whether they bring security or they don’t bring security, they believe democracy will thrive and support Senator Okowa for continuation of the very many laudable projects he has been executing in the last four years.”