Delta Guber: Isoko Development Union Re-Affirms Endorsement Of Okowa

LAGOS MARCH 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-With less than six days to the March 9 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections, the Isoko Development Union (IDU) and the entire people of Isoko nation worldwide have reiterated their support for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Speaking on Sunday at the meeting held at the IDU Secretariat on Sunday in Oleh, President General of the Isoko Development Union, (IDU) Chief Iduh Amadhe, said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has done well for the Isoko people and as such deserves to be re-elected for a second term.

According to Chief Amadhe, “We have put all previous governors on a scale and it is important to state that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has performed very well in developing the Isoko nation. We cannot forget in a hurry how he assisted us in resolving the Ibrede crisis and his commitments to the development of the Isoko communities in Ndokwa East LGA.

“Under the Okowa-led administration, we got full accreditation for the engineering and law faculties, accreditation of courses at Ozoro Polytechnic as well as construction of several roads in Isoko nation. If you go to Ofagbe Technical College you will see the huge investments the Governor has put in there.

“Beyond his performance, the Isoko nation is in support of the rotational arrangement of the governorship position and going by that arrangement, Governor Okowa again fits in properly as regards the zoning arrangement.”

Also speaking Isoko North Council Chairman, Hon. Emmanuel Egbabor, warned against the use of security agencies to intimidate and harass the Isoko people, stressing that the government will not take it kindly with anyone found using security agencies to witch hunt anyone before, during and after the election.

At the end of the meeting, the Isoko nation resolved to vote massively for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to enable him complete some of the ongoing projects he is carrying out for the Isoko people in particular and Deltans in general.

The meeting had in attendance, Majority Leader Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Tim Owhefere; Chairman of Isoko South Local Government Council, Hon. Itiako Ikpokpo; and his Isoko North counterpart, Hon. Emmanuel Egbabor. Others included Arch. Joseph Ogeh; Bashorun Askia Ogieh; Engr. Daniel Omoyibo; Prof. Saliba Mukoro; Dr Nelson Ejakpovi; notable APC leaders; former NDDC Commissioner, Dr. Ogaga Ifowodo; Chief John Araka; Prince Okareme Maikpobi; Isoko North and South APC Chairmen; traditional rulers; Presidents-General of communities; political party leaders; youths; and women, among others.