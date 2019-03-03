Ibori Urges Ijaws, Itsekiris Urhobos To Vote En Mass For Okowa As They Did In The Past

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori has appealed ethnic the Ijaws, Itsekiris,Urhobos and other ethnic group in Delta State to vote en mass for Senators Ifeanyi Okowa as Governor of Delta state and any other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in the coming election as they voted enmass for him and Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan in the past elections.

Ibori who made the appeal at an enlarged Delta Central meetings made up of PDP loyalists said, “We are here to reassure our governor that the Urhobos are ready to vote for him on March 9. Let us prove that we can vote massively for the governor and candidates of the PDP on March 9.”

“Mobilise without inhibitions or reservation and deliver fully for the PDP, because, you did it very well for me and did it for Dr. Uduaghan. So, we must do it for Governor Okowa to complete eight years as we did.

“Our Ijaw brothers, you cannot say you don’t have a stake in this government. So, you must protect your stake. The PDP has done very well for the Ijaws. We have also done very well for the Itsekiris. After all, we gave you people governor and I commend our Isoko brothers. You have to do your best. You did very well in the last elections, proving that politics is not all about money.”

“I have said it time and time again that with what the PDP has put in place for the peace and unity of Delta State, Governor Okowa, by the grace of God, has done four years and God will keep him as governor for another four years. I am not in opposition with anybody. What I am saying is that we should live in peace and unity and those of you in Delta South should give us the votes that we need to deliver the party.”