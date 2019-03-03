Urhobo Social Club Lagos Pours Encomium On David Ejoor (PHOTOS)

Share This





















Members of the Club made the commendation when they paid a condolence visit to the family of the late General at his Victoria Island, Lagos residence on the death of their patriarch.Addressing Ejoor’s family on behalf of the Club, President of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Prince Austin Enajemo Isire expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded them by the family, saying members of the Club came to commiserate with the family on the passage of their Patriarch, Gen David Ejoor.“Ordinarily, when somebody dies, people go there to mourn, but we are here to rejoice with the family, because late Gen. David Ejoor lived an exemplary life with landmark achievements in his military career,” he stated.Isire recalled that Gen. David Ejoor was very instrumental to the formation of the Club in 1971, saying “Because of the immense role he played in the emergence of the club, it behooves on them to come and condole the family on the passage of an Icon and patriot”He prayed that God give the family he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.Speaking on the same vein, Chairman, Board of Trustees Of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Chief Johnson Barovbe described , late Gen. David Ejoor as a leader who lived a useful life, stressing that throughout his military career, there was no scandal or blemish attached to his name.He stated that he left the military with honour, adding that since he retired, he lived a humble and quite life.Barovbe explained that Urhobo will ever be grateful to Gen David Ejoor, particularly for two things; “he stopped Gen. Yakubu Gowon from scrapping the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) as at the time other socio-cultural organizations were scrapped in the country, and if not for Gen Ejoor, there wouldn’t have been anything like UPU today”Speaking earlier while receiving the delegation of the Club on behalf of Ejoor’s family, Prince Emma Ogbon said the family and Olomu community appreciate the Club coming to commiserate with the family on the death of the father, Gen David Ejoor.He said the family is consoled, because the late Gen David Ejoor lived a life that is worthy of emulation, appealing to Urhobo to always love, respect and treasure themselves.According to him, ”Urhobo hardly treasure themselves, because if the late Gen. Ejoor was to be from another ethnic group, this house would have become a Mecca of sort because of the inflow of the people that will be coming to pay their homage” adding that “I pray God gives us the wisdom to treasure ourselves as Urhobo people”He said “Your presence here today is most appreciated, and we are indeed very grateful for the honour” promising that the family will carry the Club along as the burial progresses.