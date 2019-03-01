Panic In Effurun As Angry Mob Stab Cultist To Death Over Allegedly iPhone 6 Theft

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-There was panic in Effuun, Uvwie LGA as suspected cultist was beaten and finally stabbed to death by angry mob along the popular PTI road in Effurun, Delta State.

The incident occurred at about 7pm on Wednesday, February 27.

The suspected cultist, who had been allegedly rampaging the area with his cult group, was apprehended by the angry mob, in attempt to rob a lady of her iPhone 6 mobile phone.

He was subsequently beaten to stupor before he was allegedly stabbed to death.

The incident, which caused serious tension within the area, was misinterpreted for the Effurun crisis.

Following the mob action, Warri residents had to take other routes to their houses for fear of being attacked.

Commercial shops have also been shutdown by their owners as at the time of filing this report.

When contacted, the Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Orisewejie Chuks confirmed the report, saying: “It is confirmed. He is a member of a cult group. He was stabbed to death by the mob.

“The corpse have been evacuated by to the mortuary for autopsy.”

The suspected cultist, it was learnt, is notorious for his criminal activities in the area.

On the day he was caught and beaten to death, he had earlier maimed and dispossessed residents, shop owners and other members of the public, of their personal belongings.