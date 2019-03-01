UPU Congratulates Buhari, Reminds Him Of Unfulfilled Promises To Urhobo

Share This





















Related

In a message signed by the President General of UPU, Olorogun Moses Taiga, the UPU prayed that Buhari‘s second term will bring a fresh breath of air to national life and the economies of Nigerians.Taiga urged the president to work towards the unity of Nigeria which was fragmented by the election. “The election is over and you are now president and father of all,” Taiga added.Taiga also used the opportunity to inform President Buhari that he has not fulfilled the promises he made when the UPU and Urhobo traditional rulers visited him in 2018.Buhari had promised to look into the complaints of the military selling land given to it by Urhobo Communities in Uvwie and Okpe for private.Taiga had requested that the unused lands be returned to the host communities. Olorogun Taiga also requested for increased funding for the Federal University of Petroleum among other demands during the 2018 visit to the president.Also, the UPU has congratulated the senator representing the Urhobo Nation, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on his re-election to the red chambers of the National Assembly. The UPU, in addition, congratulated the Rev. Francis Waive, member-elect representing Udu, Ughelli North, Ughelli South Udu Federal Constituency; Hon. Efe Afe, member-elect, Sapele, Okpe, Uvwie Federal Constituency and Hon. Ben Ibakpa, member-elect, Ethiope Federal Consituency on their election to the green chamber of the National Assembly.The UPU PG urged Omo-Agege, Waive, Afe and Ibakpa to use their positions to bring more developments to Urhobo land. He said the UPU looked forward to forming a formidable partnership with them to fast track development of Urhoboland.Taiga also used the opportunity to implore all Urhobo sons and daughters who are disatisfied with the outcome of the elections to follow due process. “The electoral act clearly states actions they should take. The fragile peace that has been prevailing in Urhobo land since after the election should be maintained, Taiga advised.In another development, Olorogun Taiga has also congratulated Hon. Emma Oghene Egoh, an Urhobo son, on his re-election to the House of Representatives to represent Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency in Lagos.