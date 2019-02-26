Atiku, James Manager Leads In Delta As Omo-Agege, Peter Nwaoboshi Retain Senate Seats

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has taken the lead in the count in Delta State in results in 12 local government areas so far released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Meanwhile, the Delta Central Senatorial district has retained its position as the centre for opposition in the state after Senator Ovie Omo-Agege retained his seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Meantime, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi of the PDP, has won the Delta North Senatorial seat .

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi polled 186,423 votes, beating his closest rival Doris Uboh of the All Progressives Congress, APC who scored 36,360

The result of the Delta South Senatorial District was yet to be declared but Senator James Manager of the PDP was believed to be on the lead in all but one of the Local Government Areas in the Senatorial District, a development that prompted his APC rival, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan to fire a petition against the conduct of the election.

For the House of Representatives, Hon Nicholas Mutu of the PDP won the Patani/Bomadi federal constituency seat to become the longest serving member of the House of Representatives.

Vanguard