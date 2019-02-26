Efe Afe Defeats Igbuya To EmergeWinner Of Uvwie/Okpe/Sapele Federal Constituency

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Uvwie/Okpe/Sapele Federal Constituency, Hon. Efe Afe has defeated former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya.

Hon. Efe Afe scored 36, 804 votes while Hon Igbuya pulled 26, 971 votes.

Hon. Efe Afe, former member of the Delta State House of Assembly contested under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP where he floored the All Progressives Congress Candidate.

While thanking God for the victory, Hon. Afe said his party, popularity and love for Governor Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa gave him the victory.

Hon. Efe Afe commended INEC conducting one of the best elections in Nigeria and enjoined his supporters to celebrate his victory and continue to believe in the PDP Government in Delta State.