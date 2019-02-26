NigeriaDecides: Ailing Leo Ogor Beats Opponent To Retains Reps Seat For Fifth Term

Share This





















Ogor polled 34,000 votes to defeat his closest rival, Hon. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 23,553 votes.The Returning Officer, Dr. Edwin Asikadi of the Federal College of Education Technical, (FCET) Asaba, announced the results in Oleh on Monday.Reacting to the development, the Reps Minority Leader said he was humbled by the result and thanked the Isoko people for their unflinching support since he was first elected into the House in 2003.He applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections.“We thank God for the victory and we dedicate it to the good people of Isoko Nation for entrusting us yet again with their mandate for the 5th term,” he said.Asaba Metro