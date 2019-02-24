NigeriaDecide: INEC Gives Reason For Delayed Voting In Delta State

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Dr Cyril Omorogbe, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Delta state has blamed the delay in commencement of voting in some parts of the state on late arrival of result sheets.

The REC who disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday in Asaba, noted that some materials, particularly the result sheets arrived the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), AsabA, at about 12 p.m on Friday.

He, however, gave the assurance that the process, though starting a bit behind schedule, would be concluded well, as material were being dispatched to respective wards and units across the state.

He appealed to the people to be patient as the challenges were being addressed while assuring that he would be visiting the polling centres to feel their pulse.

The electorate arrived at most voting centres ahead of the materials and INEC officials.

At Ward 1, Unit 20 in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had laid a complaint that no Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had been seen.

In Ward 9 unit 3, Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area, voting commenced at about 9.20 a.m.

Mr Victor Nwaokobia, the first to vote at the unit, said despite the delay he hoped that the process would go on well.