Delta Police Recovers Explosive Along Ughelli-Patani Road

LAGOS FEBRUARY 24TH (UHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has uncovered object suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device, I.E.D, along Ughelli/Patani road

This development is contained in a Press Statement by the Command, signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Chuks Orisewezie, stating that the Command is however assuring Deltans of their safety and security.

The Commissioner of Police Delta State Command CP Adeyinka B. Adeleke has assuaged the fears of all Deltans, stating that there is no cause to be apprehensive over anything. The CP’s assurances came against the backdrop of recently recovered items suspected to be IEDs along Ughelli/Patani road by a team of Anti Robbery Squad led by its Commander SP Masoyi Dadi.

On 21/2/2019 at about 1945hrs, the team while on stop and search duty along Ughelli –Patani road intercepted a white Toyota Hilux Van unregistered, which refused to stop. The team gave the vehicle a hot chase, the two (2) occupants abruptly stopped and escaped into a nearby bush. Upon thorough search of the vehicle, 128 pieces of 60mm.156 kg emulsion chemical substances and 5 pieces of electric detonators all concealed in several black bagco bags along with Hilux van were recovered. The Items which are suspected to be explosive components have been handed over to Bomb Disposal Unit who have since confirmed them as such.

The Commissioner of Police admonished members of the public to be vigilant and security conscious, report any strange objects to the police or any security agency nearest to them.

He further warned that anybody in any guise that has an intention to cause mayhem or disrupt the election by any means will be seriously dealt with.

Meanwhile Delta State Command is reassuring Deltans that there is no cause for alarm in this general election and will continue to ensure the public of its safety and security during and after the exercise and at all times.