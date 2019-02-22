Arrest Of Udu PDP Collation Agent Is To Distabilise The Party-Omoko Vincent

Share This





















In a statement made available to newsmen, Omoko Vincent said the truth will definitely triumphed over falsehood on the ‘arranged set-up’ and arrest of Uviejitobor by the Nigerian Police at the front of Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), Asaba where he went to supervise the INEC materials to be used in the Udu PDP LGA.He alleged that the blackmail on Uviejitobor was hatched by some opposition bigwigs, adding that little wonder as to why he was hurriedly snapped by the police and the photos sent to the opposition E-Rats.“ Gun was forced on him and an the officer hurriedly snapped him and sent the photos to opposition media team who also shared it online, the officer is currently being queried at the State CID.“ It has been revealed that the said gun was a vigilante gun which was planted by a conspirator who is presently on the run for fear of being caught by the police.“It was an obvious conspiracy to destabilise the PDP on the Election Day. Little did they know that the election will be postponed,” he explained.Thanking Delta State Commissioner of Police for his timely intervention and also encouraging their teeming supporters to remain calm and be steadfast during this period, Omoko Vincent pointed out that as the investigation continues, more revelations will come out to make Deltans know those who are desperate and will do anything to destroy Udu people just to win elections.