Okowa’s ex-Aide, Friday Eluro Remanded In Prison Over Assault Of A Lady

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUAY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Friday Eluro, former aide ofDelta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi have been remanded in prison custoday over alleged assault of a lady.

The Delta State Police Command has charged to Court, a former aide to the Governor of Delta State, Mr Friday Eluro over a despicable assault on a young lady in Ika land.

According a Press Statement by the Police Command in the State, signed by the Acting Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Chuks Oresewezie, the accused is currently being remanded in Kwale Prison as the trial continues.

Delta State Police Command in its bid for quick dispensation of justice had on the 18th February, 2019 charge to Court one Friday Eluro,m, of Boji Boji Owa and two others following a trending video of a woman that was stripped necked.

The said Friday Eluro was a former aide to the Governor and a former Chief in Owa Kingdom of Ika North East Local Government Area, Delta State. He was said to have more than 20 boys in his compound, whom he uses for his nefarious activities.

The video attracted public attention and sympathy.

In the light of the above, a team of SAKCCS on the 7/2/2019 between 1600hrs and 1700hr, swung into action, tracked the suspect to his compound at Boji Boji Owa and arrested him with two others though not without resistance.

The Police after their investigation on 18/02/2019 charged the said Friday Eluro and two others to Ashaka Magistrate court for his despicable act of abduction, torture and dehumanizing treatment of stripping a woman naked.

The volatile nature of his community has informed the reason for applying for assumption of jurisdiction to Ashaka Magistrate court and he has since been remanded in Kwale prison.

This is a warning signal to anybody who thinks he/she is above the law or can take the laws into his /her hand.

The Police authority is prepared to deal with any act of crime and criminality by any means legally possible. The Commissioner of Police assure members of the public of his commitment to their safety and security at all times.