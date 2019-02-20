Delta Police Ban Vigilante, Private Security Guard From Securing Election Materials

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta state police command has expressed dismay with the way and manner majority of the volunteer security organizations are meddling into the 2019 general election and security affairs.

In a statement signed by Chuks Oritsewezie, acting police public relations officer, and made available to journalists, the police said private security guards and vigilantes do not have business with securing election materials.

In the statement, the police made reference to three suspects namely David Ukiri , Alfred Joseph and Uvwiejibobor Akpevwl all of Udu in Udu local government area who were arrested with arms, by a detachment of police officers deployed to CBN to secure electoral materials.

The arrested suspects, the statement said, claimed to be members of vigilante and were detailed by their chairman to escort electoral materials.

The police authority stated that the responsibility of providing security during the 2019 general Election rests squarely on the police in collaboration with other security agencies whom he named to include the army, Navy, Civil Defence, federal road safety, immigration, air force and DSS.

The police therefore warned all stakeholders who have or intend to employ the services of private security agents, volunteers, guards or vigilantes for the purpose of securing and escorting electoral materials to desist from doing so.

The statement said any such armed private security personnel in whatever form or guise will be appropriately dealt with by the police force.