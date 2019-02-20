Delta:Panic In Udu As Cult Groups Raze Vigilante’s Vehicle, houses In Udu

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUAY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There is serious tension in Delta State as rival cult groups on Monday night burnt down the operational vehicle of Orhunwhorhun community vigilante and chased them away in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was learnt that many houses were also burnt down in the rival cult clash.

Members of the suspected cult groups also maimed, robbed and dispossessed residents of their personal belongings.

Details of the latest rival cult clash is still sketchy at the time of filing this report.

Our source gathered that members of the vigilante were on routine patrol when the suspected cultists attacked them.

Some residents of the community have deserted their homes as a result of the ugly incident.

When contacted, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeyinka Adeleke, in an exclusive telephone chat confirmed the report.

CP Adeleke said the incident happened because the community vigilante were meddling into politics in the area.

While noting that the vigilante are not trained to manage political crisis, CP Adeleke warned members of the Orhunwhorhun community vigilante to stay away from political matters.

He added, “Nobody died but that is the genesis of the whole matter.”

Also in a chat with our correspondent several hours after, the Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Orisewejie Chuks stated that “It was actually confirmed by the DPO.”

ASP Chuks said suspected cultists on a rampage burnt down the vigilante’s vehicle.

According to him, “The situation has been brought under control. Houses were burnt in the rival cult clash. The Police is working seriously to nip the situation in the bud.”