Onokpite Tasks Urhobo Youths On Peaceful Conduct, Respect To Monarchs

He equally sued for the unity of Urhobo people especially among the youths in order for the people to move forward.King Onokpite gave the statement this Wednesday at the sensitization programme held at Kayroit Hotel in Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area Delta State to enlighten the youths on the need to stay out of election violence before,during and after the elections.He decried the spate of killings in Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state saying, it is bad for the people to kill their neighbours in whatever reason because they are the same people (Urhobos).According to him,”what will be the gains of killing your own persons because of election?”Onokpite recalled that when he was growing up as a child in the area, there was unity among the people but today, the story has changed.He therefore solicited for the cooperation among the people saying Urhobos at all levels especially the youths, should respect their kings by obeying them and stop making the kingdoms ungovernable for them.On his part, a member of OPC, Odiri Otarigho said, growth is not associated with destruction saying those youths who involve in criminal activities do not encourage the growth of their community, kingdom and the country at large.He therefore charged the youths to stay away from criminal activities to enable not only them but the country to move forward.On her part, Chief Mrs Christiana Ofuaje who was the mother of the day called on patents to talk to their children in order not to be lured by politicians for thugry saying , no parent is happy to see his or her children die for any reason.Also speaking is Orevigho of Ewu Kingdom. He admonished youths to be focused and not allow themselves to be used as tools to perpetuate crimes at all times Other speakers include Chalf Ofigho among others.