Delta: Ijaw Group Warns Against Plot To Attack Oil Facilities, Disrupt Election

LAGOS FEBRUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY) Group warns against plot to attack oil facilities, disrupt election in Ijaw communities in Delta

A pro-Ijaw group, Ijaw Rebirth National Congress IRNC, has warned against any plot to attack oil facilities in Ijaw communities.

The group, in a statement by Comrade Luke Owei, Facilitator of the group, said such a plot could be intended to disrupt the outcome of elections in Ijaw communities.

It called on Federal government and security agencies to be on alert to avert any attempt to attack oil facilities in Ijaw communities, adding that the Ijaw people are law abiding and supporting the federal government and relevant interventionist agencies to attrack development to their communities.

SEE FULL STATEMENT BELOW



RAISING ALARM ON ANY PLOT TO ATTACK OIL FACITILITEIS IN IJAW COMMUNITIES IN NIGER DELTA

PRESS RELEASE

14th February, 2019.

The Ijaw Rebirth National Congress IRNC, is an Ijaw group committed to the peace and development of Ijaw Nation.

With less than 24hours to the Presidential and National Assembly elections slated for tomorrow Saturday 16th February, 2019, we are PASSIONATELY calling on all Ijaw sons and daughters to come out and freely vote for their choice candidates.

The Ijaws are peaceful, law abiding citizens of Nigeria, who are contributing greatly to the economic growth and sustainability of the country.

Though, the Ijaws have not been adequately rewarded for their immense and unquantifiable contributions to the country’s oil resources, we also believe that successive governments will do the needful.

We have read in the media the endorsements by Ijaw groups and individuals supporting candidates of different political parties for the Saturday’s election, which is the beauty of democracy as people are allowed to associate and freely vote for choice candidates.

However, it is imperative to appeal to our Ijaw people across the Niger Delta region, particularly in Delta State to remain peaceful before, during and after the elections.

We urge our Ijaw people to go out and exercise their civic right as stipulated by the Constitution of the Federal republic of Nigeria.

But, very importantly, we are calling on the Federal Government and relevant security agencies to be on alert to avert any possible attack on oil facilities in Ijaw communities in Delta State.

This call is very necessary because any attack on oil facilities within Ijaw communities could wrongly instigate the Federal Government against the innocent Ijaw people and communities in Delta State, therefore, the security agencies should ensure to curb any attempt to attack oil facilities in Ijaw land.

Nobody, persons or groups in Delta state should comtemplate on targetting oil facilities in Ijaw communities or areas with an intention to malign the Ijaws in Delta State, and possibly instigate security agencies against Ijaw people.

There should be no plot to attack and instigate violence in Ijaw communities so as to distabalize the outcome of the elections in the Ijaw communities.

The Ijaws should not be intimidated; our people be allowed to cast their votes for their preferred candidates and political parties.

The Ijaw people shall continue to peacefully demand for the development of their communities and empowerment of their people politically.

The Ijaw people may belong to different political parties, but certainly not in any way an enemy or against the Federal Government.

Finally, the Ijaw people in Niger Delta and in Delta State, shall continue to support and collaborate with the Federal Government and relevant interventionist agencies to attract the desired human and infrastructural development to Ijaw communities.

Election is not a do or die affair. We congratulate in advance would be winners of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

God bless Ijaw Nation.

SIGNED:

Comrade Luke Owei

Facilitator

IJAW REBIRTH NATIONAL CONGRESS