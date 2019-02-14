Delta 2019: Onokpite Urges Youths To Eschew Violence, Shun Okowa, Ogboru

Share This





















He urged Delta youths not to vote for Delta PDP governorship candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and Delta APC Governorship candidate, Chief Great Ogboru because the duo possessed unflinching leadership qualities that engender mass mobilization.Onokpite who made the appeal while addressing his mammoth supporters made in Warri, Delta State recently, advised Delta youths to rise up to the exigencies of these times so as not to be hoodwinked again by politicians into killings innocent souls.He said Delta youths cannot afford to shut their eyes and repeat the mistakes of the past anymore to go gun- toting against them-selves for the pittance doled to them by politicians who after winning election will not remember them.Onokpite pointed out that being a true son of the Niger- Delta region, he detest in unequivocal terms, the wanton destruction of precious lives, including those of a coterie of brilliant, promising youths who have been misruled and deceived into laying their lives for faceless politicians over the years.He urged Uvwie youths fighting among themselves because of hief Omo-Agege and Evlyn Oboro to shield theirswords, adding that the children of those tey are fighting for are in overseas countries attending the best schools while they are killing themselves for what they will not benefit anyhing.“Rather, this is the time for youths to rise up to heal the land of the vestiges of corruptible influences. This is the time to join hands to build a strong virile region by joining One Voice, One Choice. I urge the youths to eschew violence during the elections and be led by prudent judgment towards the reign of peace and tranquility in the Land. I hold this on good premise to reiterate again, that Nigeria is on the rise to greatness, but this will be realizable only when we vote wisely this year,” Ufuoma Onokpite said.He disclosed that the unending volatile eruptions in the region can only be traced to the visionless leadership of political leaders whose stock- in- trade only but mirror their selfish ambitions to hold the state to ransom and to plunder her affluence among themselves.Onuesoke advised that the youths of the Delta state must know that their destiny do not lie in the hands of any of two major political contenders seeking leadership in the state, stressing that Okowa and Ogboru, both of whom he alleged are eating from the same pot with their cronies can never deliver a great future unto Delta state.“The youths of the Delta State must know that their destiny lies not in hands of any of two major political contenders seeking leadership in the state. I dare say Okowa and Ogboru, both of whom are eating from the same pot with their cronies can never deliver unto Deltans a great future.“Any leader that does not institute a transfer of power to continue delivering genuine visions and ideals for the masses is only but egregious, self-serving, impudent and devious. Alas; this is wholly what the relentless leadership cravings that the ambitions of both Okowa and Ogboru reflect and represent,” he disclosed.