Delta: Police Arrest Six Suspects In Connection With Killings In Uvwie LGA

LAGOS FEBRUARY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Men of the Nigerian Police Force, NPF, Ekpan Division, have arrested six suspects in connection to the killings and reports of criminal activities in Uvwie Local Government Council in recent times.

The Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Area, Hon. Ramson Onoyake, gave the names of those arrested as Friday Okito, Billy Adoye, Joshua Amakachi, Promise Okia, Godstime Blessing and Precious Chidi, saying that investigation is still ongoing.

Speaking to journalists after the said operation, the council boss apologized to residents in the locality over threats to their lives, as they have been disorganized by the fighting that has lasted for several days between youths in the council area.

He said: “I want to assure residents that everything is now under control. Police officers have swung into action, and as you can see, there are military men stationed at various points in the town to prevent a further perpetuation of crime and criminality.

“We now have the names of some key actors in the killings though I would not want to mention their names now, but we will try to see how we can track those persons with the security agents and make them face the law.”

According to him, today, he was informed about the murder of 4 youths and a lady last night. This, he said angered him and made him step out to see how he can motivate and support the police to arrest those involved.

He added: “This time around we will get them. The law must take its course.

He called on the residents to go about their daily routine without panicking.

When asked if the forthcoming elections will hold in the area considering the insecurity situation, the council boss said that “the security operatives are the ones that have the answer to that, saying that he is not in the position to say if elections will hold or not.”

He continued: “Security operatives are the ones that will advice on what should happen in such a situation as this. I still want to believe that if in the next few hours peace is restored then elections will hold. But, I am sure that they are capable with what I saw. I went round with hem and did not go to the office today at all.”

He blamed the crisis on some persons who are looking for recognition sice elections are close.

“This is election period and they want to capitalize on this and try to seek attention. But, some hoodlums always hijack it.”