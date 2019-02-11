Okowa Mourns Demise Former Mid-Western Region Military Gov, David Ejoor

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa last night described the death of a former military governor of the defunct Mid-Western State and former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General David Ejoor (rtd) as a great loss to Nigeria and the state.

Okowa, who expressed sadness over the demise of the 87-year-old Ejoor, who was COAS from 1971 to 1975, said the former military governor, a senior chief in Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, fought for the country’s unity, particularly during her trials.

The first indigenous Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) died yesterday in Lagos after a brief illness.

The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, condoled with the Ejoor family of Ovwor-Olomu, Olomu the king and Urhobo Nation over the demise of the former general.

He stated that the news of Ejoor’s death has left him devastated, especially when Nigeria needs his wise counsel especially as the country goes into another round of elections.