Retired Major-General David Ejoor Passes On

LAGOS FEBRUARY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Major-General David Ejoor, who once served as Governor of Mid-Western State of Nigeria, is dead.

Until his passing, he was a retired Nigerian Army officer who served as Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

He was the first Nigerian Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy and was once administrator of the now-defunct Mid-Western Region.

Ejoor was Governor of the Mid-Western State of Nigeria, during the Biafra Civil War.

Born January 10th 1932 in Ovu, Delta State, Ejoor served as Governor of Midwest state from January 1966 to August 1967.

He then served as Chief of Army Staff from January 1971 to July 1975.